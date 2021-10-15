madrid
Sigue el goteo de revelaciones dentro de los papeles de Pandora. La Sexta revela este viernes que cinco de los siete hijos del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol y Marta Ferrusola, ingresaron siete millones de euros en efectivo en varias cuentas en Andorra vinculadas a sociedades offshore en Panamá pocos días después de que El Mundo publicara el 17 de noviembre de 2012 que la familia poseía 137 millones de euros en una cuenta en un banco de Ginebra (Suiza), Lombard Odier, a través de una fundación.
Jordi, Marta, Pere, Oleguer y Mireia aprovecharon sus sociedades creadas a través del despacho panameño Alemán, Cordero, Galindo y Lee (Alcogal) para abrir cuentas en la Banca Privada de Andorra (BPA) solo dos días después, el 19 de noviembre de 2012, donde ingresaron los siete millones de euros.
Según La Sexta, "cada uno de los hijos del expresident ingresó el dinero en metálico en sus respectivas sociedades. El que más, el primogénito, Jordi: en solo un día metió 3,6 millones de euros en seis operaciones. Sus hermanos manejaron cantidades más modestas: Mireia, 1,2 millones de euros; Oleguer, 900.000 euros; Pere, 146.000; y Marta, 71.000 euros".
Fue José Cornelio Berdiales, el presunto testaferro del clan Pujol, el artífice de la operación. Los hijos de Pujol utilizaron esos siete millones de euros para la compra de acciones en destacadas compañías españolas: Telefónica, Santander, Iberdrola o Caixabank, entre otras. La rentabilidad de estas inversiones oscilaba, según sus planes, entre un 5% y un 8%.
