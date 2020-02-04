Estás leyendo: Iberdrola vende el 8,07% de Gamesa a Siemens por casi 1.100 millones

Iberdrola vende el 8,07% de Gamesa a Siemens por casi 1.100 millones

Ambas empresas acuerdan "renunciar íntegramente a cualquier reclamación o acción contra las otras o cualquier entidad de sus respectivos grupos".

El logo de Siemens Gamesa a la entrada de la sede de la compañía de aerogeneradores en la localidad vizcaína de Zamudio. REUTERS/Vincent West
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Iberdrola ha alcanzado un acuerdo con Siemens para venderle el 8,07% que la eléctrica, liderada por Ignacio Sánchez, controla aún en Gamesa por 1.099,54 millones de euros.

Para la operación se ha fijado un precio de 20 euros de Siemens Gamesa y la compraventa se ejecutará mañana, según ha informado este martes la eléctrica a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

El precio acordado no está sujeto a ajustes en el futuro y el impacto de la desinversión en los estados financieros consolidados del grupo Iberdrola para el ejercicio 2020 se determinará e informará más adelante.

Al dejar Iberdrola de ser accionista de la compañía se disolverá el pacto parasocial firmado en Siemens Gamesa el 17 de junio de 2016 "sin ningún tipo de compensación o reclamaciones entre ellas ni sus respectivas entidades asociadas", detalló la eléctrica.

Así el consejero dominical de Iberdrola renunciará a su cargo en Siemens Gamesa con ocasión de la consumación de la operación. Ambos socios, Iberdrola y Siemens han acordado además "renunciar íntegramente a cualquier reclamación o acción contra las otras o cualquier entidad de sus respectivos grupos".

Iberdrola e Iberdrola Participaciones, compañía a través de la que tenía la inversión en Gamesa, se han comprometido a retirar además, dejar sin efecto y desistir de "todas las reclamaciones y procedimientos existentes iniciados contra Siemens Gamesa".

El acuerdo obliga además a las partes a que, en un período de 24 meses, no compren títulos o valores negociables en Siemens, Siemens Gamesa o en alguna de sus entidades.

Por último, Siemens y Siemens Gamesa han celebrado un acuerdo separado de colaboración por un período inicial de seis meses para reforzar y expandir sus actuales relaciones comerciales en determinadas áreas de los negocios de energías renovables y redes, con un énfasis especial en generación eólica terrestre y marina, red digital y gestión de capacidad.

