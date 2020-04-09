El Ibex avanza un 7,4% en su mejor semana desde 2012, a la espera de acuerdos en la UE y en la OPEP

madridActualizado:
El Ibex 35 ha concluido la semana con un ascenso del 7,43%, su mejor balance desde mediados de 2012. En la última sesión antes del parón de Semana Santa 2019, los inversores han reaccionado ante las las expectativas de un pacto petrolero en la OPEP y sus socios, para poner final al pulso entre Rusia y Arabia Saudí, y de un acuerdo de rescate económico en la Eurozona, así como ante los indicios de que la crisis sanitaria podría estar llegando a su pico en Europa y Estados Unidos.
Además, el mercado se benefició de la puesta en marcha de un paquete gigantesco de la Reserva Federal estadounidense para ayudar a los gobiernos locales y a las empresas medianas, lo que contrarrestó los nuevos datos flojos de su mercado laboral.
En este contexto, el Ibex 35 ha cerrado la sesión del jueves con un alza del 1,71%, hasta los 7.070,6 puntos, mientras el índice de grandes valores europeos FTSE Eurofirst 300 avanzó un 0,92%, a 1.294,8.
El resto de principales bolsas europeas también han finalizado la jornada en positivo con ascensos del 2,81% en el caso del Ftse 100 de Londres, del 2,22% para el Dax de Fráncfort y del 1,17% para el CAC 40 de París este jueves.
Por su parte, el petróleo, ante la expectativa de que se alcance un acuerdo en lo que se conoce como la OPEP+, el barril West Texas Intermediate, de referencia para EEUU, experimentaba a cierre de los mercado en España un repunte del 2,83%, hasta los 25,69 dólares, mientras que el barril de Brent, de referencia para Europa, se situaba en los 33,27 dólares, lo que equivale a un alza del 1,5%.
Por su parte, la prima de riesgo española se situaba en 113 puntos básicos, con el interés exigido al bono a diez años en el 0,774%, mientras que la cotización del euro frente al dólar seguía en 1,0933 billetes verdes.
Las bolsas no abren en el festivo del Viernes Santo y en la próxima semana también será más corta de lo habitual, ya que el lunes permanecerá cerrada por la festividad del Lunes de Pascua.
