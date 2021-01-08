Inditex cierra todas sus tiendas Pull&Bear, Bershka y Stradivarius en China 

MADRID
Inditex ha decidido cerrar todas sus tiendas físicas de Pull&Bear, Bershka y Stradivarius en China con el objetivo de centrarse en su canal online, donde se concentra la demanda de consumo de las marcas más jóvenes del grupo y la mayor actividad de compra por parte de los consumidores más jóvenes del país asiático.
Esta decisión, que ha avanzado el portal especializado WWD, afectará a un total de 93 establecimientos ubicados en China continental: 37 de Pull&Bear, 34 de Bershka y 22 de Stradivarius.
De esta forma, el grupo fundado por Amancio Ortega acometerá el cierre paulatino de dichas tiendas durante los próximos meses tras aterrizar en 2009 con Pull&Bear, Bershka y Stradivarius en China.
Dentro de su estrategia de concentrarse en el canal online en China con las marcas más jóvenes, Inditex está testando herramientas tecnológicas para impulsar la compra como Live streaming y miniprogramas WeChat.
El pasado mes de junio, el presidente de Inditex, Pablo Isla, presentó un plan para dos años (2020-2022) que anticipaba lo que será el Inditex del futuro, con el que la empresa acelerará y ampliará su estrategia de anticipación a la transformación digital.
Isla adelantó que se invertirán 1.000 millones de euros para impulso de la actividad online y otros 1.700 millones de euros para la correspondiente actualización de la plataforma integrada de tiendas, con la incorporación de herramientas tecnológicamente avanzadas.
El plan prevé que las ventas por internet alcanzarán más del 25% del total en 2022, desde el 14% de 2019, con una red de tiendas integrada más ágil y sostenible, que incorporará nuevas herramientas tecnológicas, con una superficie media por tienda más grande, mayores niveles de rentabilidad, y que crecerá entre un 4% y un 6% en tiendas comparables.
Por regiones, el plan permitirá que en China y Japón cadenas como Bershka, Pull&Bear y Stradivarius impulsen definitivamente la venta online, que en España continúe el proceso de los tres últimos años con la apertura de tiendas más relevantes y absorción de tiendas pequeñas, mientras que en América y resto de países europeos consolidará la estrategia de plena integración entre el mundo físico y digital.
