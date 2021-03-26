MadridActualizado:
España registró en 2020 una caída del PIB del 10,8%, porcentaje dos décimas inferior al estimado por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) el pasado 29 de enero.
Según las estadísticas de contabilidad nacional publicadas este viernes, en comparación interanual, el PIB cayó el 8,9%, porcentaje también dos décimas inferior al estimado por el INE el pasado 29 de enero.
Pese a la mejora en el dato anual, en el cuarto trimestre el comportamiento fue peor de lo estimado ya que se produjo un estancamiento del crecimiento trimestral, frente a la subida del 0,4% anunciada en enero.
A este respecto, el INE explica que la caída del dato del último trimestre se explica por la revisión al alza del crecimiento en el tercero, que finalmente fue del 17,1%.
Con ello, en el conjunto del año 2020, el PIB a precios corrientes se situó en 1.121.698 millones de euros, siendo un 9,9% inferior al de 2019.
La contribución de la demanda nacional al crecimiento interanual del PIB fue de −6,2 puntos, cinco décimas superior a la del tercer trimestre. Por su parte, la demanda externa presentó una aportación de −2,7 puntos, ocho décimas inferior a la del trimestre pasado.
El deflactor implícito del PIB aumenta un 0,8% respecto al mismo trimestre de 2019, cinco décimas menos que en el trimestre pasado.
El empleo de la economía, en términos de horas trabajadas, registró una variación intertrimestral del 1%. Esta tasa es de menor magnitud en el caso de los puestos de trabajo equivalentes a tiempo completo (del 1,2%, lo que supone 14,9 puntos menos que en el tercer trimestre) debido a la reducción que se observa en las jornadas medias a tiempo completo (−0,2%).
En términos interanuales, las horas trabajadas decrecen un 6,1%, tasa tres décimas superior a la del tercer trimestre de 2020, y los puestos equivalentes a tiempo completo bajan un 5,2%, cuatro décimas más que en el tercer trimestre, lo que supone la destrucción de 962.000 puestos de trabajo equivalentes a tiempo completo en un año. La variación interanual del coste laboral unitario se sitúa este trimestre en el 4,9%.
Por último, la renta nacional bruta y la renta nacional disponible bruta crecen un 0,6% y un 0,1%, respectivamente, respecto al trimestre anterior. En relación al cuarto trimestre de 2019, la renta nacional baja un 7,7% y la renta nacional disponible un 8,2%.
