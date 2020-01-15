El IPC registra su cierre anual más bajo desde 2015 pese al acelerón de diciembre

La inflación se aceleró en diciembre en cuatro décimas con respecto al mes anterior, registrando de esta manera la mayor subida de los últimos siete meses ante un coste más elevado de la gasolina.
Se trata, no obstante de la tasa más baja en un cierre de año desde 2015.
El dato del IPC en diciembre de 2019 se situó en el 0,8%, cuatro puntos superior al del 0,4% registrado en noviembre. Según los datos revisados publicados el miércoles por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), que coinciden con la lectura provisional publicada a finales de diciembre.
El INE destacó la subida del precio de los carburantes y lubricantes en beneficio del transporte, frente a la caída de los precios de la electricidad en detrimento del sector de la vivienda.
La inflación subyacente (que excluye los precios de la energía y los alimentos frescos por su alta volatilidad) se mantuvo en el 1,0% en diciembre y lleva ya 77 meses por debajo del 2%.
El INE señaló que los productos que más subieron en 2019 fueron los de joyería y bisutería (+10,5%), vuelos internacionales (+9,6%, influido indirectamente por los precios de los carburantes), gasolina (+8,9%), vuelos nacionales (+7,9%, también impulsados por el encarecimiento energético) y carne de porcino (+7,2%).
Por contra, la lista de lo que más bajó de precio en 2019 la encabezaron el butano y propano (–16,6%), electricidad (–16,4%), equipos de telefonía móvil (–13,9%), otros soportes informáticos como discos duros externos y USB (–13,7%) y aceite de oliva (–11,4%).
Los bajos niveles de los precios y el estancamiento de la economía en Europa han llevado al BCE a prolongar su ultralaxa política monetaria.
