La jefa del FMI pide más medidas de estímulo fiscal que limiten el daño del coronavirus

La directora gerente, Kristalina Georgieva, señala que puede ser necesaria una acción coordinada a la misma escala que la aplicada durante la crisis financiera, en la que los países del G-20 dedicaron cerca de 900.000 millones de dólares.

La directora gerente del FMI, Kristalina Georgieva, en una rueda de prensa en la sede la institución, en Washington, a comienzos de marzo, sobre el coronavirus. AFP/Samuel Corum
WASHINGTON

Actualizado:

Reuters

a directora gerente del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), Kristalina Georgieva, llamó el lunes a los gobiernos a tomar medidas de estímulo fiscal adicionales y a mantenerse en comunicación estrecha para impedir que el coronavirus provoque un daño económico a largo plazo.

En un mensaje publicado en el sitio web del FMI, Georgieva dijo que cerca de 20 países han contactado al prestamista global por interés en sus programas de financiación y que el Fondo hará seguimiento de esas solicitudes en los próximos días.

Georgieva dijo que el FMI está preparado para movilizar su capacidad de crédito de 1 billón de dólares para apoyar a los 189 países miembros de la entidad.

"Los argumentos para coordinar estímulos fiscales globales sincronizados se hacen cada vez más fuertes ante la acelerada propagación del virus", declaró Georgieva.

La líder del FMI sugirió que podría ser necesaria una acción fiscal coordinada a la misma escala que la aplicada durante la crisis financiera de 2008 y 2009. Afirmó que sólo en 2009 los países del G-20 dedicaron cerca de un 2% de su PIB en estímulos, cerca de 900.000 millones de dólares al cambio de hoy, "así que hay mucho trabajo por hacer".

En el frente de política monetaria, según Georgieva, los bancos centrales "deberían seguir apoyando la demanda y la confianza aliviando las condiciones financieras y asegurando el flujo de crédito a la economía real", poniendo de ejemplo las medidas de emergencia que anunció la Reserva Federal el domingo.

Georgieva celebró la apertura de líneas de swap entre los grandes bancos centrales y dijo que a futuro podría ser necesario extenderlas a los países de mercados emergentes. 

