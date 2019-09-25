Público
Factura eléctrica La luz subirá en diez comunidades autónomas por un "suplemento territorial"

Los consumidores que residan en Andalucía, Aragón, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Catalunya, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia y Navarra tendrán que pagar un recargo territorial que oscila entre los 20 euros a un euro. El pago podrá hacerse de una sola vez o prorrateado en 12 meses.

Contadores de la luz. (Co Van Den Ham | PEXELS)

La factura de la luz de este mes de septiembre subirá, con distinta intensidad, en diez comunidades autónomas. Los consumidores que residan en Andalucía, Aragón, Principado de Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Catalunya, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia y Navarra tendrán que pagar un recargo territorial que oscila entre los 20 euros de Galicia al euro que tendrán que pagar en la mayoría de las comunidades autónomas afectadas.

Los consumidores tendrán la posibilidad de abonar la cantidad requerida de una sola vez o bien prorrateada en 12 pagos mensuales, en función de la cantidad requerida.

Según informan varios medios, este incremento a un suplemento territorial relacionado con los peajes de acceso que no se aplicó en el año 2013 y que fueron asumidos por las comercializadoras de electricidad. A partir de ese año las tarifas de acceso dejaron de reflejar esas diferencias autonómicas y ahora la Justicia dictamina el pago de un suplemento que cubra el coste provocado desde ese año. 

Esto es lo que tendrán que pagar las diferentes comunidades autónomas (cantidad en euros)

Catalunya: 0,32

Madrid: 0,57

Andalucía: 0,57

Murcia: 2,01

Extremadura: 2,24

Asturias: 2,28

Navarra: 3,42

Aragón: 4,3

Cantabria: 9,85

Castilla y León 15,69

Galicia: 19,79

