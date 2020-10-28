LVMH pacta una leve rebaja para comprar Tiffany y poner fin a los litigios

PARÍSActualizado:
la cadena estadounidense de joyerías Tiffany & Co ha acordado con la multinacional francesa del lujo Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) rebajar ligeramente el precio de adquisición del grupo de joyería estadounidense por el gigante francés del sector del lujo, poniendo así fin a una dura disputa legal, dijeron las empresas el jueves.
El nuevo precio de adquisición se fijó en 131,5 dólares por acción desde los 135 dólares del trato original, dijeron las compañías en un comunicado, llevando el precio total a unos 15.800 millones de dólares (13.402 millones de euros).
Sin embargo, añadieron que otras condiciones clave del acuerdo de noviembre de 2019 permanecen sin cambios.
"Tiffany y LVMH también han acordado resolver su litigio pendiente en el Tribunal de la Cancillería de Delaware", dice el comunicado.
El nuevo precio supone un descuento de 425 millones de dólares (un 2,6%) para LVMH, que está dirigida por el multimillonario empresario francés, Bernard Arnault.
Se espera que la transacción, que ya ha sido autorizada por los reguladores antimonopolio, se cierre a principios de 2021, sujeta a la aprobación de los accionistas de Tiffany.
Según el acuerdo revisado, Tiffany pagará su dividendo trimestral ordinario de 0,58 dólares por acción el 19 de noviembre.
"Estamos tan convencidos como siempre del formidable potencial de la marca Tiffany y creemos que LVMH es el hogar adecuado para Tiffany y sus empleados durante este apasionante próximo capítulo", dijo Arnault en el comunicado.
