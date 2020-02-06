El magnate Carlos Slim declara un 3,046% en la inmobiliaria Metrovacesa

MADRIDActualizado:
La sociedad Inversora de Carso, controlada por el magnate mexicano Carlos Slim, declaró el jueves en una notificación dirigida a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores que ha alcanzado una participación del 3,046% en el capital de Metrovacesa.
A los precios actuales del mercado, las 4.619.910 acciones de la inmobiliaria española controladas por Slim tienen un valor de unos 43,5 millones de euros.
Santander y BBVA son los dos actuales máximos accionistas de esta promotora inmobiliaria, en la que controlan el 49,3% y el 20,8% de su capital, respectivamente.
Con esta nueva inversión, Slim refuerza su apuesta por el sector de la construcción y venta de viviendas en España. Tras entrar en el inmobiliario español en 2012 con la compra de una cartera de activos a Caixabank, el empresario mexicano controla entre participaciones directas e indirectas el 81% del grupo de construcción e infraestructuras FCC y el 71% de la inmobiliaria Realia.
El mes pasado reveló también la toma de una participación del 3,006% en la inmobiliaria Quabit, donde cuenta con 4.471.837 derechos de voto.
