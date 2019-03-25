Público
Mapfre contempla un aumento anual de sus primas del 5% en los próximos tres años

El Plan Estratégico 2019-2021 de la aseguradora contempla un reparto de beneficios de entre el 50% y el 65% 

El presidente de Mapfre, Antonio Huertas. E.P.

Mapfre prevé alcanzar 30.000 millones de euros en ingresos en 2021, con un aumento medio anual de sus primas del 5% y un payout entre el 50% y el 65% de sus beneficios, según recoge su Plan Estratégico 2019-2021 remitido este lunes a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).

Dicho plan, bajo el título Tranformándonos para crecer y mejorar la rentabilidad,  destaca su compromiso con el inversor, con dividendos estables y crecientes y un objetivo de ROE (rentabilidad sobre recursos propios) del 10%, promedio 2019-2021.

Asimismo, la compañía buscará potenciar su negocio de vida, con un crecimiento promedio de las primas de riesgo del 8% anual a tipos constantes.

Mapfre prevé que su ratio combinado, un importante barómetro de rentabilidad en el sector asegurador, mejore en 1,6 puntos en los próximos tres años. El grupo español espera que el ratio combinado, que mide la rentabilidad técnica del negocio aparte del segmento de seguros de vida, se sitúe en el 96% en 2021, frente al 97,6% por ciento de 2018.

Por encima del 100%, esta tasa supone que la compañía gasta más de lo que recibe por las primas.

Por otro lado, Mapfre realizará más de 10 millones de transacciones robotizadas y se desarrollará una plataforma de analítica avanzada para incorporar nuevas formas de información no estructurada y mejorar la atención del cliente.

