Mercadona pone a la venta 36 inmuebles en España

El grupo de supermercados decide "cambiar ladrillo por euros" para obtener recursos con los que "acelerar la brutal transformación" de la cadena.

Supermercado de Mercadona. E.P.
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

Mercadona ha puesto a la venta una cartera de 36 inmuebles repartidos por toda España, según han confirmado fuentes de la cadena de supermercados.

En concreto, la firma presidida por Juan Roig, que mañana anunciará los resultados de 2019, ha explicado que en la actualidad cuenta con un "importante número de inmuebles en propiedad, fruto de las inversiones realizadas en adquisición de terrenos y locales durante los ultimos años".

"Ahora hemos decidido cambiar ladrillo por euros para, con nuestros recursos, acelerar la brutal transformación en la que está inmersa Mercadona", han señalado desde la firma valenciana.

Según ha adelantado este lunes el portal inmobiliario idealista.com, la cadena de supermercados espera captar con esta operación, que se realizará bajo la fórmula de sale&leaseback (por lo que la cadena continuará arrendando estos locales durante unos años), cerca de 200 millones de euros.

Mercadona anunció el pasado año inversiones por más de 2.300 millones de euros, destinadas a la apertura de 49 nuevos supermercados, 10 de ellos en Portugal; a la reforma de 390 supermercados con el nuevo modelo de tienda eficiente (tienda 8); a seguir desarrollando el proyecto de frescos global, y a la implantación de la nueva sección de listo para comer.

