Miles de personas se manifiestan en contra de los cierres de las plantas de Alcoa y Vestas en Lugo

Miles de personas se han manifestado este domingo en Viveiro (Lugo) para reclamar a las Administraciones una solución a la crisis industrial que sufre la comarca y mostrar su rechazo a los cierres de las plantas de Alcoa y Vestas en la provincia.
Los tres principales sindicatos de clase de Galicia convocaron la movilización en Viveiro bajo el lema 'Por un futuro en Mariña'. La Confederación Intersindical Galega (CIG), Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) y la Unión General de los Trabajadores (UGT) llevan tiempo alertando de las consecuencias de los cierres de las plantas de Alcoa San Cibrao (Cervo) y de Vestas en Chavín (Viveiro).
La manifestación ha partido a las 12.00 horas del mediodía desde la sede de la Cruz Roja y ha transcurrido por las calles del municipio hasta concluir en los Xardíns de Noriega Varela, donde se ha procedido a la lectura de un manifiesto.
Según recoge Europa Press, el responsable de Unión Local de la CIG en A Mariña, Xorxe Caldeiro, ha reclamado soluciones políticas a las reivindicaciones sociales, industriales y de inversiones después de un año en el que la situación fue a "peor". De hecho, a los ERE de Alcoa y Vestas ha sumado otras empresas que desaparecieron o se encuentran en crisis como Muebles Hermida y Sargadelos.
Así, Caldeiro ha explicado que la situación de los sectores tradicional, pesquero, agrícola y de la construcción "fueron toques de atención no atendidos" que avanzaban la necesidad de que se implantasen en la comarca "nuevas empresas que diversificasen el tejido industrial y económico".
"A los representantes del Gobierno español y de la Xunta se les llena la boca apoyando nuestras reivindicaciones, pero cuando llegan a Madrid o a Santiago se olvidan de nosotros", ha denunciado, al tiempo que ha reclamado "hechos, no palabras" ahora que arrancarán las tramitaciones de los presupuestos autonómicos y estatales para 2022.
Ante este panorama económico, el secretario general de la CIG, Paulo Carril, ha hecho referencia a los ERE de Alcoa y Vestas para urgir a la derogación íntegra de las reformas laborales tanto de 2010 como de 2012, porque permitieron que "todo el poder de decisión sobre despidos colectivos estén en manos de las empresas".
