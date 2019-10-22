La morosidad de la banca repunta levemente en agosto al 5,24%

La morosidad de los créditos concedidos por los bancos, cajas y cooperativas a particulares y empresas repuntó ligeramente en el mes de agosto, hasta el 5,24%, frente al 5,23% de un mes antes, aunque se situó por debajo del 6,31% de un año antes, según datos del Banco de España.
Con este repunte, la tasa de morosidad rompe con seis meses a la baja, aunque el aumento responde a un descenso del crédito total concedido y no a un incremento de los dudosos.
Así, los créditos dudosos cayeron por séptimo mes consecutivo, hasta los 62.813 millones de euros en agosto, lo que supone 190 millones menos que en julio y 13.840 millones por debajo del mismo mes de 2018.
La tasa de morosidad se situó 8,36 puntos porcentuales por debajo del máximo histórico marcado en diciembre de 2013, cuando se colocó en el 13,6%.
Asimismo, el crédito total del sector descendió un 0,49% en agosto, hasta los 1,2198 billones de euros, su tercer contracción mensual consecutiva, mientras que en términos interanuales cayó un 0,86%.
En el mes de agosto de 2019, las entidades financieras redujeron hasta 38.722 millones de euros las provisiones, lo que supone una rebaja del 0,43% respecto al mes anterior.
Un año antes, este colchón se situaba en 48.025 millones de euros, por lo que en términos interanuales registró una caída del 19,37%.
