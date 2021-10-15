¿Se puede multar por la ITV a un vehículo estacionado? Una jueza responde

Una jueza de Madrid ha establecido que no se puede sancionar por no haber pasado la ITV a un vehículo estacionado en una sentencia que anula una multa de 200 euros impuesta por este motivo al propietario de un automóvil que no circulaba sino que estaba aparcado. Se trata de una resolución que "sienta un importante precedente judicial en relación a las multas que se están imponiendo por no pasar la inspección técnica de vehículos (ITV) a vehículos que no circulan, obtenido por los servicios jurídicos de Automovilistas Europeos Asociados (AEA)", informa esta organización.

La AEA asegura que en los dos últimos años la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) ha impuesto más de un millón de multas por no pasar la ITV por un importe aproximado de unos 200 millones de euros. La jueza de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 33 de Madrid, Loreto Feltrer, ha resuelto un recurso promovido por los abogados de AEA y ha considerado que "el ilícito a sancionar está constituido por el hecho de circular no por el incumplimiento de someter al vehículo a ITV de forma periódica". De esta forma fundamenta que solo se puede sancionar por no haber pasado la ITV a los vehículos que circulen.

El sancionado recurrió la denuncia y se anuló la multa por el vehículo estacionado sin la ITV

El caso se inició por la denuncia formulada por la Policía Municipal de Madrid a un vehículo estacionado en una calle de la capital por el hecho de no haberse sometido a la ITV periódica establecida reglamentariamente. Dado que las infracciones relativas a las condiciones técnicas y al seguro obligatorio están excluidas de la competencia municipal la sanción la impuso el jefe provincial de Tráfico de Madrid después de rechazar las alegaciones planteadas por el multado, que planteó recurso judicial a través de los letrados de la AEA.

La sentencia estima el recurso del sancionado contra la resolución de la Jefatura Provincial de Tráfico que le impuso dicha multa de 200 euros, que queda anulada. En un comunicado el presidente de la AEA, Mario Arnaldo, comenta que "esta sentencia recoge de forma admirable la doctrina del Tribunal Constitucional en relación con el principio de reserva legal en materia de derecho administrativo sancionador".

