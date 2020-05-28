Estás leyendo: Nissan cierra su planta de Barcelona, con cerca de 3.000 empleos directos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Nissan Barcelona Nissan cierra su planta de Barcelona, con cerca de 3.000 empleos directos

El fabricante japonés de automóviles ha comunicado de forma oficial al Gobierno su decisión de poner fin a su presencia en Catalunya, donde opera una planta de producción de vehículos en Barcelona, así como una planta de prensado en Montcada i Rexac (Barcelona) y un centro de logística y otro de desarrollo en El Prat De Llobregat (Barcelona).

26/05/2020.-La alcaldesa de Barcelona Ada Colau (d) y la de Montcada y Reixac, Laura Campos (i), durante la visita que han realizado para solidarizarse con los trabajadores en huelga en la planta de Nissan en Montcada i Reixac. EFE/ Quique García
La alcaldesa de Barcelona Ada Colau (d) y la de Montcada y Reixac, Laura Campos (i), durante la visita que realizaron para solidarizarse con los trabajadores de Nissan en Montcada i Reixac. EFE/Quique García

barcelona

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

El fabricante japonés de automóviles Nissan, como parte de su nuevo plan estratégico a medio plazo, ha decidido cerrar su planta de producción de Barcelona, lo que supondrá el recorte de los cerca de 3.000 puestos de trabajo directos con los que cuenta la instalación, según confirmaron a Europa Press fuentes del Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo.

Dicha fuentes indicaron que la compañía ha comunicado esta mañana de forma oficial al Ministerio su decisión de poner fin a su presencia en Catalunya, donde opera una planta de producción de vehículos en Barcelona, así como una planta de prensado en Montcada i Rexac (Barcelona) y un centro de logística y otro de desarrollo en El Prat De Llobregat (Barcelona).

Este anuncio se produce después de semanas de rumores de cierre de la instalación catalana, cuya plantilla estaba en huelga desde el pasado 4 de mayo, y supone una medida que se enmarca en el nuevo plan estratégico de la empresa, que contempla una reducción de su fuerza de trabajo global de alrededor de 20.000 personas, el 15% del total.

[Habrá ampliación]

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público