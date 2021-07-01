madrid
Los países que debatían en el seno de la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económicos (OCDE) han llegado este jueves a un acuerdo para reformar el sistema fiscal internacional y que incluye, como estaba previsto, un tipo mínimo de Impuesto de Sociedades a nivel global del 15%, según ha anunciado el organismo en un comunicado.
La declaración sobre fiscalidad ha sido firmada por 130 países del mundo, representantes del 90% del producto interior bruto (PIB) a nivel mundial. Entre ellos se encuentran China y Estados Unidos, así como el resto de potencias europeas, entre ellas España.
"Tras años de intenso trabajo y negociaciones, este paquete histórico asegurará que las grandes empresas multinacionales pagan su parte justa de impuestos en todos lados", ha explicado el secretario general de la OCDE, Mathias Cormann.
"Este paquete no elimina la competencia a nivel fiscal, y no debería, pero marca unas limitaciones multilaterales acordadas. También acomoda los diferentes intereses de la mesa de negociación, incluyendo los de jurisdicciones pequeñas y en desarrollo", ha agregado.
Los participantes de la negociación se han comprometido a finalizar el trabajo técnico para el mes de octubre de 2021. La implementación efectiva de esta fiscalidad internacional no se dará hasta 2023.
