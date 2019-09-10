Orcel reclamó a Botín más poder antes de que Santander anulara su fichaje

El banquero italiano Andrea Orcel exigió a la presidenta del Banco Santander, Ana Botín, que le otorgase "más poderes" como consejero delegado del banco días antes de que la entidad decidiese dar marcha atrás en su contratación como consejero delegado, según la correspondencia a la que ha tenido acceso el Financial Times.
Orcel, que reclama al Santander el pago de 112 millones de euros tras la anulación de su fichaje en enero, sugirió a Botín que instaurase un sistema de mando en cascada, por el cual él respondería ante ella, mientras que el resto de directivos del banco le reportarían directamente a él.
"Mi ejecución, tus decisiones", escribió Orcel en un intercambio de mensajes realizado el 20 de diciembre de 2018 a través de la aplicación encriptada Signal.
Curiosamente, dos días antes de este intercambio de mails, el consejo de administración de Santander y sus comisiones ya habían expresado serias dudas sobre el coste final del nombramiento y la conducta durante las negociaciones de Orcel, que incumplió el compromiso de conseguir que su anterior banco, UBS, pagara parte del bonus de 35 millones que le debía.
Orcel, cuyo fichaje fue anunciado en septiembre de 2018, asegura que tenía un contrato en firme de la entidad y que fue despedido de manera irregular, mientras que el banco sostiene que la remuneración del italiano era excesiva y que a la contratación le faltaba el visto bueno del consejo.
