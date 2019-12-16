Público
La participación de Ana Botín en el Santander supera los 100 millones de euros

La presidenta del banco compra otras 3,28 millones de acciones, a un precio medio de 3,69 euros por acción, y ya tiene un 0,161% del banco

La presidenta del Banco Santander, Ana Patricia Botín, durante el panel 'Finanzas sostenibles. Financiación del Acuerdo de París' con motivo de la Cumbre del Clima COP25, en Madrid. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

La presidenta de Banco Santander, Ana Patricia Botín, cuenta con una participación total del 0,161% del capital de la entidad, valorada en más de 100 millones de euros, según los precios actuales del mercado.

Botín compró la semana pasada 3,28 millones de acciones del banco, según los registros del regulador, la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), publicados este lunes. 

Según el documento, el precio medio de la adquisición fue de 3,69 euros por acción. En total, la inversión supuso un desembolso total de 12,1 millones de euros, según consta en los registros de la CNMV.

La adquisición se ha ejecutado en siete órdenes de compra distintas realizadas entre los días 11 y 13 de diciembre, a través de la sociedad Cronje, S.L.U., controlada al 100% por Botín.

Esta compra de acciones se suma a la adquisición de un millón de títulos del Santander el pasado mes de octubre por parte de Ana P. Botín por unos 3,6 millones de euros.

