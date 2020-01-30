El PIB de EEUU crece en 2019 menos que lo previsto por Trump

WASHINGTONActualizado:
La economía de Estados Unidos no cumplió las estimaciones de crecimiento del 3% fijadas por el Gobierno del presidente Donald Trump, al expandirse a su ritmo anual más lento en tres años en 2019 porque las tensiones comerciales deterioraron los volúmenes de inversión de las empresas.
La economía creció un 2,3% el año pasado, dijo el jueves el Departamento de Comercio, su nivel más bajo desde el 2016 que sigue a la expansión del 2,9% vista en 2018.
La meta de crecimiento del 3% de la Casa Blanca ha sido esquiva a pesar del recorte de impuestos por una cuantía de 1,5 billones de dólares que impulsaron el gobierno y los legisladores republicanos, una iniciativa que según Trump ayudaría a sostener una expansión de la actividad que se había ubicado persistentemente por debajo de los objetivos.
El dato publicado el jueves sobre la evolución del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB), sin embargo, indicó que la economía mantuvo un ritmo moderado de crecimiento del 2,1% en el cuarto trimestre, gracias a una menor cuota de importaciones.
