El precio de la luz dispara la inflación al 4%, su tasa más alta desde 2008

madrid
El Índice de Precios de Consumo (IPC) subió un 0,8% en septiembre en relación al mes anterior y disparó su tasa interanual hasta el 4%, siete décimas por encima de la de agosto y alcanzó su cota más alta en 13 años: no se veía una tasa de inflación similar desde septiembre de 2008, cuando la inflación se situó en el 4,5%.
El INE ha publicado este miércoles el avance del índice de precios de consumo (IPC) de septiembre que, de confirmarse el próximo 14 de octubre, supondría un aumento de siete décimas con respecto al dato de agosto (3,3%) y el séptimo mes consecutivo al alza.
El Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE) explica que este incremento de los precios, el mayor desde 2008, se explica el encarecimiento de la electricidad. También influye, aunque en menor medida, la evolución de los paquetes turísticos, que bajaron menos este año que en 2020, y de los carburantes de automoción, que subieron cuando el año pasado se abarataban.
La inflación subyacente –que no tiene en cuenta los precios de los productos energéticos ni de los alimentos no elaborados por ser los más volátiles– se situó en el 1%, tres décimas por encima de la de agosto y tres puntos por debajo del IPC general, la mayor diferencia entre ambas tasas desde el inicio de la serie en 1986.
El índice de precios de consumo armonizado (IPCA), que mide la evolución de los precios con el mismo método en toda la zona euro, se situó en el 4% interanual, siete décimas por encima del de agosto, y en el 1,1% mensual.
