Estás leyendo: El precio medio de la luz alcanza un récord histórico en julio

Público
Público

El precio medio de la luz alcanza un récord histórico en julio

En comparación con junio la factura eléctrica ha aumentado un 12% y triplica la del mismo mes del año anterior.

El precio de la luz toca este martes su segundo precio más caro de la historia
El precio de la luz bate récords en julio.

madrid

Actualizado:

El precio de la electricidad bate récords este mes de julio, siendo el más caro desde que comenzaron los registros. En comparación con junio, el precio se ha disparado un 12% y la diferencia con el julio del año pasado es de hasta tres veces. 

La nueva facturación por tramos horarios ha incrementado el coste de la electricidad para los ciudadanos, a costa de que las eléctricas ganen un millón de euros más por día. Ni siquiera la reducción temporal del IVA al 10% ha favorecido una bajada en el precio de la luz que supera los 72 euros de media. Sin la bajada del IVA el coste hubiese sido de 79,80 euros.

El Gobierno reconoce que la factura seguirá con un precio alto lo que queda de año y los más damnificados son aquellos que tienen contratada la tarifa PVPC (Precio Voluntario para el Pequeño Consumidor) y aquellas indexadas al mercado mayorista.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas

selección público