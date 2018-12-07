El precio de la vivienda crece a un ritmo no visto desde antes de la crisis

La subida de los precios de la vivienda en España mantuvo su sólida tendencia al alza en el tercer trimestre, según mostraron el viernes datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística, que aportaron nuevos indicios de la sólida reactivación del mercado inmobiliario.
El precio de la vivienda, que lleva subiendo de forma continua desde hace más de cuatro años, subió un 7,2% interanual en el período de julio a septiembre, cuatro décimas más que en el segundo trimestre del año.
El sector de segunda mano registró un alza del 7,3% interanual, lo que supone su mayor aumento en 11 años, desde el tercer trimestre de 2007, antes del inicio de una crisis que arrastró al conjunto de la economía entre 2008 y 2013. Los precios de la vivienda nueva se incrementaron por su parte un 6,1% interanual.
En tasa intertrimestral, el precio medio de la vivienda repuntó un 2,2% entre julio y septiembre, frente al alza del 2,6% que registró en el trimestre anterior y el aumento del 1,8% que experimentó en el tercer trimestre de 2017.
Por tipo de vivienda, el mercado de segunda mano mejoró sus precios en un 2,2%, mientras que en vivienda nueva el incremento se situó en el 2%.
En el tercer trimestre de 2018, todas las comunidades autónomas más las ciudades de Ceuta y Melilla registraron tasas medias positivas en el precio de la vivienda en tasa interanual.
Los aumentos más pronunciados de precios correspondieron a Madrid (+10,9%), Melilla (+9,3%), Catalunya (+9,1%), Ceuta (+8,9%) y Baleares (+7%). Donde menos aumentaron los precios fue en Extremadura (+2,2%), Castilla-La Mancha (+3,2%), Murcia (+3,9%) y Galicia (+4,1%).
