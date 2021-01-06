madrid
Estos son los números ganadores del sorteo de la Lotería del Niño de 2021:
Primer premio (200.000 euros al décimo): 19570.
Segundo premio (75.000 euros al décimo): 03436.
Tercer premio (25.000 euros al décimo): 05587.
Terminaciones premiadas con 350 euros al décimo: 3350 y 3156
Terminaciones premiadas con 100 euros al décimo:
491
418
521
936
010
918
926
835
159
741
173
935
432
672
Terminaciones premiadas con 40 euros al décimo:
69
28
41
24
07
