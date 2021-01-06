Estás leyendo: El 19.570, primer premio del Niño: consulta los números ganadores

Público
Público

Premios Lotería El Niño El 19.570, primer premio del Niño: consulta los números ganadores

Estos son los números ganadores del sorteo de la Lotería del Niño de 2021:

El Sorteo de la Lotería de 'El Niño' 2021 reparte 700 millones en premios, la misma cantidad que el año anterior
El Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de 'El Niño' 2021 repartirá 700 millones de euros en premios, y se celebrará el miércoles 6 de enero, a las 12:00 horas, en el Salón de Sorteos de la Sociedad Estatal de Loterías y Apuestas del Estado...

madrid

efe

Estos son los números ganadores del sorteo de la Lotería del Niño de 2021:

Primer premio (200.000 euros al décimo): 19570.

Segundo premio (75.000 euros al décimo): 03436.

Tercer premio (25.000 euros al décimo): 05587.

Terminaciones premiadas con 350 euros al décimo: 3350 3156

Terminaciones premiadas con 100 euros al décimo: 

491

418

521

936

010

918

926

835

159

741

173

935

432

672

Terminaciones premiadas con 40 euros al décimo:

69

28

41

24

07

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público