Prisa negocia la venta de su filial portuguesa

Prisa mantiene negociaciones "en régimen de exclusividad" con el grupo portugués de medios de comunicación Cofina para una potencial venta de la participación accionarial que ostenta en su filial lusa Grupo Media Capital SGPS, según ha comunicado este jueves a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La portuguesa Comissáo de Mercado do Mercado de Valores Mobiliários (CMVM) suspendió la cotización en la Bolsa de Lisboa tanto de Cofina como de Media Capital en el día de ayer a la espera de "la divulgación de información relevante al mercado", tras las noticias publicadas.
Grupo Media Capital es un conglomerado de comunicación con marcas de referencia en el ámbito de la televisión, la radio, la producción audiovisual e internet. En 2017, obtuvo un beneficio de 19,7 millones de euros y unos ingresos de 165,5 millones.
El holding aglutina diversos medios de comunicación, como el canal de televisión TVI, así como numerosas cadenas de radio (Radio Comercial, M80, Smooth, Cidade y Vodafone) y publicaciones en prensa escrita como Lux Magazine, Maxmen, Portugal Diário, Agência Financeira o MaisFutebol.
Hace dos años Prisa suscribió un contrato en 2017 con el grupo francés, con sede en holanda, Altice para venderle el holding portugués por 440 millones de euros, pero la operación se frustró en junio de 2018 porque no obtuvo la autorización de las autoridades de competencia portuguesas.
