Prisa vuelve a controlar el 100% de la Santillana, la joya del grupo

El grupo de comunicación acuerda la adquisición del 25% de la editorial de libros educativos a Victoria Capital Partners, por unos sesenta millones más de lo que ingresó cuando vendió ese paquete en 2009.

Stand de la editorial Santillana en la feria del libro de 2011.

El Grupo Prisa ha anunciado un acuerdo para la adquisición del 25% de Santillana, actualmente propiedad de Victoria Capital Partners, con lo que pasará a volver tener el 100% de la compañía. El grupo de comunicación vendió ese paquete de la editorial en septiembre de 2009 por unos 250 millones de euros para tratar de enjugar la deuda que afectaba entonces a la compañía.

La adquisición ha sido aprobada por unanimidad en el Consejo de Administración de Prisa y el montante de la transacción, que se espera esté concluida en el mes de abril, asciende a 312,5 millones de euros, que serán abonados en efectivo al vendedor, en la fecha de cierre de la operación.

En concreto, la empresa ha destacado que la adquisición del 25% de Santillana de Victoria Capital Partners "permitirá maximizar el valor del activo, incrementar la generación de caja del grupo al eliminar el dividendo preferente anual de 25,8 millones de dólares y flexibilizar la estructura financiera de la compañía".

El Grupo Prisa ha detallado que Santillana pagará a Victoria Capital Partners el dividendo preferente correspondiente a sus participaciones por el ejercicio 2018 y por la parte que corresponda del ejercicio 2019 hasta la fecha de cierre.

Según ha concretado la compañía, los fondos para este pago proceden de fondos disponibles en su balance y de fondos provenientes de una ampliación de capital con derecho de suscripción preferente por importe de 200 millones de euros.

Ha señalado que el Banco Santander se ha comprometido a asegurar dicho aumento de capital hasta un importe máximo de 200 millones de euros, "sujeto a los términos habituales en este tipo de documentos".

Finalmente, ha informado de que accionistas que representan un 42% del capital social han manifestado ya a Prisa su intención de participar en el aumento de capital.

