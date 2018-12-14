Red Eléctrica compra una concesionaria en Perú controlada por una filial de ACS

La española Red Eléctrica anunció el viernes que ha llegado a un acuerdo con Bow Power, firma de inversión en energía propiedad del grupo ACS, para adquirir la concesionaria de líneas de alta tensión CNCMM en Perú en una operación valorada en 205 millones de dólares (unos 181,6 millones de euros) incluyendo deuda.
La sociedad CCNCM explota, desde finales de 2017 y en régimen de concesión por 30 años con el estado peruano, 372 km de circuito de 220 kV y 138 kV (kilovoltios) y 4 subestaciones en las regiones de Cajamarca, Amazonas y San Martín en el norte de Perú.
La compañía presidida por Jordi Sevilla indicó que los ingresos generados por CCNMC rondan los 18 millones de dólares (unos 16 millones de euros) anuales.
Red Eléctrica es el transmisor eléctrico de referencia en el Sur de Perú, donde está presente desde 1999.
Además, con la compra, la compañía, que expande su presencia al Norte del país, indicó que se posiciona de forma preferencial tanto para la futura interconexión entre Perú y Ecuador como para los futuros desarrollos de transmisión en el Norte del país andino.
Con la adquisición, sujeta a autorizaciones, Red Eléctrica Internacional pasará a gestionar una red de 1.686 km de circuito en Perú que se suma a los 1.729 km que gestiona en Chile, donde cuenta con una participación del 50% del capital social de Transmisora Eléctrica del Norte (TEN) tras la adquisición realizada en enero de 2016..
Además, en Chile también, en 2017 Red Eléctrica Chile a través de Redenor (sociedad creada en consorcio 70%-30% con Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios), resultó adjudicataria para la ejecución y posterior explotación de más de 258 kilómetros de líneas en Chile, y, en julio de 2018, adquirió el 100% del capital social de la empresa Centinela Transmisión, propiedad de Minera Centinela.
