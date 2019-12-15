Renault ofrece el puesto de director general al presidente de SEAT

El fabricante francés de automóviles Renault ha ofrecido Luca de Meo, presidente de SEAT, propiedad del grupo Volkswagen, el cargo de director general, según informó el sábado La Vanguardia citando fuentes anónimas.
El periódico dijo que De Meo se convertirá inicialmente en el director de Renault durante dos años antes de asumir la responsabilidad de la alianza del grupo con las japonesas Nissan y Mitsubishi.
Reuters había informado anteriormente que De Meo era uno de los posibles candidatos para el puesto, junto con Clotilde Delbos, consejera delegada interina de Renault, y Patrick Koller, el consejero delegado francoalemán del fabricante de piezas de automóviles Faurecia.
De confirmarse, el nombramiento de De Meo ayudaría a poner fin a un largo período de turbulencias para el fabricante de automóviles francés, que ha estado luchando por recuperarse del arresto de su exlíder, Carlos Ghosn, hace un año.
Ghosn, que ayudó a forjar la alianza Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi, fue arrestado en Japón el pasado noviembre por cargos de irregularidades fiscales y de apropiación indebida que él niega.
La directora financiera Delbos tomó las riendas de Renault después de que el exconsejero delegado Thierry Bollore fuera destituido en octubre en una purga de ejecutivos asociados a la era Ghosn, una medida destinada a reparar la tensa relación con Nissan.
Nacido en Italia, De Meo ha sido presidente del comité ejecutivo de SEAT durante cuatro años, supervisando el reflotamiento de las ventas de la compañía con sede en Barcelona e impulsando su prominencia dentro del grupo Volkswagen.
Renault rechazó hacer comentarios sobre la información difundida por La Vanguardia, mientras que no fue posible contactar con SEAT.
