MADRID
La compañía Renfe ha anunciado que en los próximos meses adjudicarán el contrato para la compra de 211 trenes de gran capacidad que servirán en los grandes núcleos de Cercanías. Se trata del mayor contrato de Cercanías de la historia de Renfe, con un presupuesto máximo 2.726 millones de euros. El contrato incluye el mantenimiento durante los próximos 15 años del material rodante y podría ampliarse en 120 unidades adicionales.
Asimismo, la compañía ha anunciado que durante el primer semestre de 2021 se adjudicarán sendos dos contratos para la adquisición de 43 de trenes de Media Distancia y 38 trenes de Cercanías. Igualmente, está previsto adjudicar en ese periodo un contrato para la compra de 40 cabezas motrices que irán destinadas a las diferentes líneas de Alta Velocidad.
La compra de los nuevos trenes anunciada por Renfe se enmarca en el plan de renovación de flota puesto en marcha el pasado año y que supondrán la renovación de, aproximadamente, el 50% de los trenes dedicados al servicio público. La operadora asegura estar realizando el mayor esfuerzo inversor de las últimas décadas en la compra de material rodante, con licitaciones lanzadas en 2019 que superan los 3.500 millones de euros y que generarán alrededor de 52.000 nuevos empleos.
El presidente de Renfe, Isaías Táboas, señaló durante una reciente intervención la comisión del Ministerio de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana del Congreso de los Diputados que la empresa invertiría en 2021 hasta 857 millones de euros, cifra que que supone un incremento del 116,4% respecto al presente ejercicio. Tres cuartas partes de este presupuesto (660 millones de euros) serán destinados a la adquisición y mejora de material rodante.
