Renfe venderá billetes de tren en las oficinas de Correos

La compañía ferroviaria diversifica sus canales de venta en vísperas de que el próximo año el transporte en tren se abra a la competencia y otros operadores entren en el AVE.

Un tren del servicio de Cercanias Renfe en una las vias de una estación. E.P./Eduardo Parra

Renfe vende desde este lunes billetes de todos sus trenes AVE, Larga Distancia y Media Distancia (regionales) en la red de unas 2.400 oficinas postales de Correos repartidas por todo el país, según el acuerdo alcanzado entre las dos empresas públicas.

La compañía ferroviaria diversifica de esta forma sus canales de venta en vísperas de que el próximo año el transporte en tren se abra a la competencia y otros operadores entren en el AVE.

En la actualidad, el grueso de las ventas de billetes de tren se registran por Internet, a través de la página web de Renfe. Además, también los comercializa en las taquillas de las estaciones de tren y en agencias de viajes.

Renfe, actualmente inmersa en un plan de digitalización y en el desarrollo de una aplicación para no solo vender sus billetes sino los de otros transportes, enmarca el acuerdo con Correos en criterios de servicio público.

Este sentido, la operadora apunta al canal de venta que suponen las 1.297 oficinas de Correos que se encuentran en zonas rurales o de baja densidad de población en las que, según sus datos, residen más de quince millones de ciudadanos que no tienen acceso a posibilidades de compra presencial de billetes.

De su lado, Correos circunscribe su pacto con Renfe en su estrategia de diversificar su red de oficinas postales para que presten todo tipo de servicio tanto a empresas como a administraciones públicas.

En este sentido, las oficinas postales ya prestan servicios a la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) y también comercializa el servicio O2 de Telefónica. Según datos de Correos, su red de oficinas registraron unos 93,5 millones de visitas a lo largo de 2018.

