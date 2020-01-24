Riu vende la galería comercial del Edificio España a la inmobiliaria Inbest 

MADRID
Riu Hoteles & Resort ha formalizando, con la correspondiente escritura pública, la venta a la socimi Inbest de la galería comercial del Edificio España de Madrid, según informó esta firma.
La transacción de este activo, firmada en enero de 2019 y pendiente de la escritura una vez se cumplieran determinadas condiciones, supuso un importe de 160 millones de euros.
La galería comercial del Edificio España, uno de los emblemáticos edificios de la capital y situado en la Plaza de España, cuenta con una superficie de 15.000 metros cuadrados distribuidos en cuatro plantas.
Con la compra de este activo, la socimi Inbest pretende contribuir a la revitalización comercial de la Gran Vía de Madrid, "sumándose al fuerte impulso a la oferta turística y de ocio de la capital que ha supuesto la apertura el pasado mes de agosto del hotel Riu Plaza de España".
Así, la firma prevé abrir a finales de 2020, coincidiendo con la conclusión de las obras de Plaza de España, la nueva galería comercial del centro de la capital, una vez concluya la remodelación del espacio que actualmente lleva a cabo.
Para ello, Inbest Real Estate, firma presidida por Javier Basagoiti, está "valorando propuestas" de firmas de textil y restauración con el objetivo de crear flagships.
La socimi Inbest Prime Inmuebles, que debutó en el MAB en julio de 2019, además de esta galería comercial es también propietaria de locales comerciales alquilados por El Corte Inglés.
