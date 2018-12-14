Sabadell logra unas plusvalías de 138 millones con la venta de su inmobiliaria

Banco Sabadell generará una plusvalía de 138 millones de euros con la venta de Solvia Servicios Inmobiliarios al grupo sueco Intrum, en una operación que valora la filial en 300 millones de euros.
En virtud del acuerdo, Intrum comprará un 80% de las acciones de Solvia y Banco Sabadell mantendrá el restante 20%.
Según dijo Sabadell en un comunicado, el precio se podrá incrementar en un importe máximo de 40 millones de euros si se cumplen las condiciones previstas relacionadas con la evolución de determinadas líneas de negocio de Solvia.
La operación tendrá un impacto positivo en la ratio de capital common equity Tier 1 (fully loaded, la medida más exigente de solvencia en la banca) de 15 puntos básicos, según dijo el banco español, que indicó que el cierre de la operación, condicionado a la obtención de las autorizaciones pertinentes, está previsto para el segundo trimestre de 2019.
Solvia es uno de los principales proveedores de servicios inmobiliarios en España, con más de 21.000 millones de euros gestionados, y alrededor de 700 empleados, según dijo Intrum en otro comunicado.
