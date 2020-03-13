Estás leyendo: Santander compra el 50,1% de Mercury TFS para reforzar su oferta de comercio internacional

Santander compra el 50,1% de Mercury TFS para reforzar su oferta de comercio internacional

La firma, con sede en España, está especializada en soluciones de software para la digitalización de las operaciones de comercio exterior tanto para el cliente como para el banco.

Logo del Banco Santander en lo alto de una construcción en la entrada a la Ciudad Financiera, cerca de la localidad madrileña de Boadilla del Monte. E.P./Eduardo Parra
madrid

Actualizado:

agencias

Banco Santander anunció el viernes la compra de un 50,1% en la empresa de software Mercury TFS con una inversión de 30 millones de euros, una operación con la que según el banco se refuerza su plataforma de comercio internacional para empresas.

La inversión realizada corresponde en un tercio a la suscripción de nuevas participaciones procedentes de una ampliación de capital, que inyectará fondos a la empresa para desarrollar nuevos servicios e impulsar el crecimiento en número de clientes y mercados.

Mercury Trade Finance Solutions (Mercury TFS), con sede en España, y
130 empleados en España, México, Chile y Colombia, es una empresa especializada en soluciones de software para la digitalización de las operaciones de comercio exterior tanto para el cliente como para el banco.

Santander ha destacado que, con esta solución de software, los clientes del banco pueden autogestionar toda su actividad de trade finance vía web o móvil, lo que mejora la experiencia de usuario, los tiempos de respuesta y la calidad del servicio. A su vez, Mercury TFS permite a la entidad digitalizar la gestión interna de procesos y mejorar la eficiencia operativa.

El consejero delegado y el director de tecnología de Mercury TFS seguirán liderando la empresa y se mantendrán como socios. De su lado, se incorporará como presidente el responsable de Global Payments Services de Santander, Javier San Félix, y Santander mantendrá cuatro de los siete consejeros de la compañía.

Los negocios del banco en Reino Unido y Portugal empezarán a utilizarlo a final de año a través de Global Trade Services (GTS), la plataforma global de Santander que ofrecerá servicios de pagos, cambio de divisa, financiación y cuentas multipaís a las pymes y empresas que operan internacionalmente. Se prevé que a medio plazo se expanda GTS a 20 mercados.

Santander ha recordado que también adquirió el pasado noviembre el 50,1% de Ebury, que cuenta con "una de las mejores plataformas de comercio internacional y divisas para pymes".

