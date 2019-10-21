Siemens Gamesa compra activos de la alemana Senvion por 200 millones

El fabricante de turbinas eólicas Siemens Gamesa anunció el lunes la compra de activos de la quebrada empresa germana Senvion por un importe en metálico de 200 millones de euros.
En un comunicado al supervisor bursátil, el grupo hispano-alemán controlado por Siemens y participado por Iberdrola dijo que la adquisición incluye Senvion Deutschland GmbH, incluyendo su negocio de servicios para parques eólicos, y también la portuguesa Ria Blades, propietaria de una planta de palas en la localidad de Vagos.
Siemens Gamesa dice que la transacción, que supondrá la incorporación de 2.000 trabajadores de Senvion y que espera cerrar en la primera mitad de 2020, lleva aparejadas provisiones de reestructuración de unos 150 millones de euros.
El acuerdo se produce después de entrar en negociaciones exclusivas de compra de activos el mes pasado.
