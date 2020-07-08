El Sindicato de Inquilinas y afectados por los contratos abusivos de alquiler entregan a Blackstone una citación para ir a juicio.

Madrid
El Sindicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Madrid va a sentar al fondo buitre Blackstone delante de un juez para que rinda cuentas sobre sus prácticas abusivas en los contratos de alquiler que obligada a firmar a sus inquilinas. Lo hará mediante una demanda colectiva única e inédita en España, y que hará historia al sentar un precedente en los limites que los profesionales del arrendamiento no deberían nunca rebasar.
Las familias afectadas junto al Sindicato entregan personalmente la citación de la demanda interpuesta a los ejecutivos de Blackstone, algo que supone un hito de la lucha por el derecho a la vivienda.
La acción es frente a la sede de Fidere, titular arrendadora de las 75 familias y la principal empresa pantalla tras las que se esconde el gigante Blackstone para operar en España.
