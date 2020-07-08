Estás leyendo: El Sindicato de Inquilinas y afectados por los contratos abusivos de alquiler entregan a Blackstone una citación para ir a juicio

Público
Público
ofrecido por ofrecido por Sabadell

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En Directo El Sindicato de Inquilinas y afectados por los contratos abusivos de alquiler entregan a Blackstone una citación para ir a juicio

El Sindicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Madrid va a sentar al fondo buitre Blackstone delante de un juez para que rinda cuentas sobre sus prácticas abusivas en los contratos de alquiler que obligada a firmar a sus inquilinas.

El Sindicato de Inquilinas y afectados por los contratos abusivos de alquiler entregan a Blackstone una citación para ir a juicio.
El Sindicato de Inquilinas y afectados por los contratos abusivos de alquiler entregan a Blackstone una citación para ir a juicio.

Madrid

PÚBLICO

El Sindicato de Inquilinas e Inquilinos de Madrid va a sentar al fondo buitre Blackstone delante de un juez para que rinda cuentas sobre sus prácticas abusivas en los contratos de alquiler que obligada a firmar a sus inquilinas. Lo hará mediante una demanda colectiva única e inédita en España, y que hará historia al sentar un precedente en los limites que los profesionales del arrendamiento no deberían nunca rebasar.

Las familias afectadas junto al Sindicato entregan personalmente la citación de la demanda interpuesta a los ejecutivos de Blackstone, algo que supone un hito de la lucha por el derecho a la vivienda.

La acción es frente a la sede de Fidere, titular arrendadora de las 75 familias y la principal empresa pantalla tras las que se esconde el gigante Blackstone para operar en España.

Más noticias de Economía

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público