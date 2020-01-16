Público
Sindicatos y Gamesa paralizan ajustes en plantilla y buscarán hasta septiembre  alternativas a los despidos

Elacuerdo  evita "salidas traumáticas" en el proceso de ajuste para la división Onshore España, donde se había previsto un centenar de salidas.

El logo de Siemens Gamesa a la entrada de su sede en el paque tecnológico de Zamudio (Vizcaya). REUTERS/Vincent West

Los sindicatos y la dirección de Siemens Gamesa han alcanzado un acuerdo para ampliar el plazo de funcionamiento de la mesa de empleo hasta el próximo 30 de septiembre y buscar alternativas al ajuste de plantilla planteado en España, que afectaba inicialmente a un total de 109 trabajadores de la división de onshore (terrestre).

Según informó UGT FICA, de esta manera se evitan "salidas traumáticas" en el proceso de ajuste para la división Onshore España mientras permanezca activa esta mesa.

Además, el acuerdo amplía la vigencia de las condiciones de salida del ERE de 2018 hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2021, en caso de que hubiera una nueva necesidad de ajuste. Este acuerdo finalizaba el 31 de diciembre de 2020.

UGT señala que el acuerdo alcanzado persigue, además de que no haya despidos traumáticos, "ganar tiempo para la negociación de alternativas que eviten este tipo de medidas y sean consensuadas por las partes".

El pasado mes de noviembre, el fabricante de aerogeneradores anunció un nuevo ajuste en su plantilla de 600 personas en todo el mundo, de los cuales 109 correspondían a España.

