Los supermercados Asda vuelven a ser británicos

LONDRESActualizado:
LONDRES, 2 oct (Reuters) - Los hermanos multimillonarios Issa de Reino Unido y el grupo privado de activos TDR Capital acordaron comprar la cadena de supermercados británica Asda a la estadounidense Walmart por 8.800 millones de dólares (unos 7.500 millones de euros), para competir mejor con rivales como Tesco en nuevas tiendas de menor escala.
El acuerdo, liderado por Mohsin y Zuber Issa y TDR, implica que Asda volverá a ser propiedad de británicos por primera vez desde 1999, cuando Walmart pagó 6.700 millones de libras esterlinas por el negocio.
Los nuevos propietarios dijeron que buscarán el crecimiento de Asda expandiendo su presencia en tiendas pequeñas de vecindarios, dejando un poco de lado el formato de los enormes supermercados para hacerles frente a compañías de la industria como Tesco y Sainsbury's.
Walmart retendrá una inversión en acciones en el negocio, con una relación comercial que continuará, y tendrá un asiento en el consejo de Asda. El CEO Roger Burnley seguirá liderando la compañía.
La gigante estadounidense dijo el viernes que espera una pérdida contable de 2.500 millones de dólares para este año fiscal debido a la venta del negocio en Reino Unido.
Los nuevos propietarios invertirán más de 1.000 millones de libras en los próximos tres años para mantener bajos los precios de Asda y proteger las cadenas de suministro.
Si bien las ventas de Asda crecieron durante la pandemia de coronavirus, la cadena continúa rezagada respecto a Sainsbury's , Morrisons y al líder del mercado británico Tesco.
