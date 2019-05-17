Telepizza convoca junta para votar la exclusión de bolsa propuesta por KKR

El consejo de administración de Telepizza ha convocado para el 17 de junio una junta de accionistas en la que se votará la propuesta de KKR de excluir de bolsa el grupo de comida rápida. Tasty Bidco, un vehículo del fondo estadounidense KKR, controla un 56,29% de Telepizza tras una opa sobre su capital.
El fondo votará en la junta a favor de esta exclusión y mantendrá, desde este viernes, una orden permanente de compra en el mercado sobre las acciones de Telepizza que no controla y que representan el 43,71% del capital. La orden sostenida de compra estará en vigor hasta que la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) supenda la cotización de Telepizza como paso previo para su exclusión de Bolsa.
El precio de la orden de compra será de 6 euros por título, aunque se ajustará a la baja en una cantidad igual al importe bruto por acción del dividendo extraordinario propuesto a la junta general de accionistas. Ésta tiene previsto aprobar el reparto de un dividendo extraordinario de 145 millones de euros, lo que supone una rebaja del 22,5% respecto al propuesto en el folleto de la OPA.
Según ha informado este viernes KKR a la CNMV, Banco Santander intermediará y liquidará las compraventas de acciones de Telepizza efectuadas en el marco de esta orden sostenida de compra.
Una vez aprobada la exclusión en Bolsa de las acciones de Telepizza en la junta general de accionistas, se procederá a presentar la solicitud de exclusión ante la CNMV.
KKR tiene previsto desinvertir en la cadena de pizzas en un plazo de cinco años y no prevé desinversiones parciales durante el periodo de mantenimiento de su inversión.
