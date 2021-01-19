madrid
La multinacional Lidl ha recibido la orden de retirar sus robots de cocina del mercado español por imposición del Tribunal Mercantil de Barcelona. La sentencia cree probado que Lidl cometió un infracción al implementar las características del robot de cocina Thermomix, de la empresa Vorwerk, en su máquina Monsieur Cousine.
Lidl se verá obligado a cesar la importación, almacenamiento, ofrecimiento y comercialización de la máquina Monsier Cousine Connect y a retirar todos los ejemplares que estén en su poder. También deberán destruir el material publicitario, inclusive el de internet.
La sentencia del Tribunal Mercantil concluye que el robot de Lidl constituye "una violación de los derechos de exclusiva que se derivan de la patente española" titularidad de Vorwerk. Por eso, además de ordenar el cese de la comercialización del modelo de Lidl, le obliga a "abstenerse en lo sucesivo de importar, almacenar, ofrecer y comercializar máquinas de cocina que respondan a las características" de esa patente.La multinacional alemana de supermercados también deberá indemnizar al fabricante de Thermomix por los daños y perjuicios causados. Dicha cifra todavía no ha sido fijada.
Una discusión "de peso"
Lidl lanzó al mercado su robot de cocina 'Monsieur Cuisine' en junio de 2018. Vorwerk presentó la demanda en junio de 2019 por la supuesta infracción de patentes. La discusión jurídica se ha centrado en si la patente reconocida en España recoge de manera explícita y como característica propia e innovadora las funciones que definen a Thermomix, y que, por lo tanto, estarían protegidas por la patente.
Fundamentalmente, aunque no solo, el debate se ha centrado en la función de pesado de alimentos que realiza Thermomix gracias a un circuito independiente que controla el movimiento del vaso. Esta característica permite pesar con la máquina en funcionamiento, con el vaso cerrado y trabajando usando la tapa, y con la máquina en reposo, pero encendida introduciendo alimentos en el vaso. Y el tribunal ha concluido que Lidl reproduce en su robot las características de la patente casi en su totalidad.
