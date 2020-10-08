madrid
El Tribunal Supremo considera ajustado a derecho el real decreto de diciembre de 2018 que estableció en 900 euros el salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI), lo que en la práctica equivalía a aplicar una subida del 22,3%.
La Sala de lo contencioso rechaza así el recurso presentado por cuatro empresas, que alegaban que el decreto era nulo de pleno derecho, era una disposición general por ser de aplicación a todo el territorio nacional, y la subida, la mayor de la serie histórica, justificaba un dictamen del Consejo de Estado.
Sin embargo, el Supremo destaca que la fijación del SMI tiene carácter decisorio o resolutorio pero no es de naturaleza normativa, por lo que el recurso está mal planteado.
Respecto de la intervención del Consejo de Estado, la Sala de lo contencioso recuerda que "nunca en toda la serie histórica de decretos y reales decretos fijando el SMI" se ha pedido un dictamen a dicho organismo, por lo que tampoco cabe en esta ocasión.
En cuanto a la subida, el Supremo señala que no se fijó en 900 euros con el cálculo de un porcentaje, sino que "se fijó de forma apriorística en un acuerdo político firmado en octubre de 2018 entre el presidente del Gobierno y Unidas Podemos".
La decisión de fijar el SMI "responde a una determinación que, en lo jurídico, es de naturaleza política", añade la sentencia.
