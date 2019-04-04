Público
Trump insta a la Fed a bajar los tipos para impulsar la economía "como un cohete"

El presidente estadounidense insiste en sus ataques a la política del banco central de EEUU, que está "frenando" el crecimiento del país.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, hace unas declaraciones a los periodistas en la Casa Blanca, antes de viejar a Corea del Sur. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, ha reclamado este viernes a la Reserva Federal que abandone su política de normalización monetaria y rebaje los tipos de interés para impulsar la economía "como un cohete espacial".

En declaraciones a la prensa antes de viajar al Sur del país y después de conocer que la economía estadounidense creó 196.000 empleos en marzo, manteniendo la tasa de paro en el 3,8%, el inquilino de la Casa Blanca ha afirmado que la política del banco central de EEUU está "frenando" el crecimiento del país.

"Yo personalmente pienso que la Reserva Federal debería bajar tipos", ha declarado Trump. "Nos está frenando. No hay inflación", ha señalado el presidente de EEUU. "Creo que deberían bajar tipos y deshacer el ajuste cuantitativo. Veríais un cohete", ha añadido Trump, defendiendo que, a pesar de esta situación, la economía estadounidense "lo está haciendo muy bien".

De este modo, el presidente de EEUU ha retomado sus críticas respecto de la política de la Fed, después de llegar a decir el pasado otoño que la institución "se había vuelto loca" y representaba la mayor amenaza para la economía estadounidense al considerar que el banco estaba subiendo de forma apresurada los tipos de interés.

En la víspera, en su cuenta de Twitter, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, había subrayado que la economía del país se encontraba en estado muy sólido pese a las que calificó como "medidas innecesarias y destructivas" tomadas por la Reserva Federal.

"¡Pese a las medidas innecesarias y destructivas tomadas por la Fed, la Economía luce muy sólida, los pactos (con) China y USMCA [l pacto comercial entre EEUU, México y Canadá para reemplazar el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte] están progresando de buena manera, hay poca o nada de inflación, y el optimismo de EEUU está muy alto", escribió Trump en Twitter.

