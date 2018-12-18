El turismo eleva su peso en la economía al 11,7% del PIB

La aportación del sector turístico a la economía española sacó de nuevo músculo el año pasado, creciendo en cuatro décimas hasta representar el 11,7% del Producto Interior Bruto (PIB), dijo el martes el Instituto Nacional de Estadística.
En términos absolutos, el turismo contribuyó con un total de 137.020 millones de euros a la producción doméstica en 2017, según datos preliminares del organismo estadístico.
"Desde 2010 el peso del turismo en el PIB ha crecido 1,5 puntos, al pasar del 10,2% al 11,7%", destacó el INE, que hace sus mediciones en base a la demanda turística final.
En términos de empleo, el sector supuso el 12,8 por ciento de la ocupación nacional, una décima menos que en 2016 pero 1,2 puntos más que a principios de la década. En total, el turismo emplea a 2.603.400 personas, de las que 2.197.900 son asalariadas.
Junto con el sector automovilístico, el turismo es uno de los pilares de la economía española. En 2017, 82 millones de extranjeros visitaron España, convirtiéndose en el segundo destino favorito mundial después de Francia.
Sin embargo, algunos datos de la última temporada estival apuntaban a que el sector estaba alcanzando un techo tras romper sucesivos récord en los últimos cinco años, debido la creciente competencia de otros destinos vacacionales.
