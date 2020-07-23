Estás leyendo: Detienen en Málaga al encargado de una peluquería por abusos sexuales a empleada

Público
Público

Abusos sexuales en el trabajo Detienen en Málaga al encargado de una peluquería por abusos sexuales a empleada

El investigado, de nacionalidad española, realizó supuestamente tocamientos de carácter lascivo sobre zonas íntimas a la víctima en el centro de trabajo, aprovechando la relación laboral que les unía, según ha informado la Policía. 

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional | EFE
Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional | EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

Un hombre de 48 años ha sido detenido por la Policía Nacional por presuntos abusos sexuales continuados a una empleada suya en una peluquería de Málaga.

El investigado, de nacionalidad española, realizó supuestamente tocamientos de carácter lascivo sobre zonas íntimas a la víctima en el centro de trabajo, aprovechando la relación laboral que les unía, según ha informado la Policía.

La investigación se inició a raíz de la denuncia interpuesta por la mujer en la Comisaría Provincial de Málaga.

La denunciante, que trabaja desde hacía dos años como recepcionista en un salón de belleza, informó de que su jefe le había practicado tocamientos en zonas íntimas contra su voluntad.

Además apuntó a diversas insinuaciones, subidas de tono, que venía sufriendo por parte de su superior desde hacía tiempo en su jornada laboral.

No era la primera vez que el investigado era detenido

Las pesquisas realizadas por agentes de la Unidad de Familia y Atención a la Mujer (UFAM) condujeron a la práctica de una serie de diligencias y a la obtención de pruebas, incluidas algunas testificales, que concluyeron con la detención del investigado por su presunta implicación en los hechos.

Según la instrucción del caso, no era la primera vez que el investigado era detenido; ya en el año 2018 otra compañera de trabajo interpuso denuncia contra esta persona por hechos similares.

Los hechos han sido puestos en conocimiento del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Málaga, que ha dictado orden de alejamiento de 500 metros e incomunicación del investigado respecto a la víctima. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público