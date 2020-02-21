MADRID
En virtud de la Sentencia de 12 de febrero de 2020, notificada el siguiente día 20 de febrero de 2020, en cuya virtud se estima parcialmente la demanda interpuesta por DOÑA BLANCA DE MURGA SOLANA contra DOÑA ANA PARDO DE VERA y DISPLAY CONNECTORS, S.L.L, Público hace constar que:
"En relación con las noticias aparecidas los pasados días 3 de abril de 2018, con el titular 'Sancionada una legionaria que faltó al desfile de la Inmaculada' y el 9 de abril de 2018, con el titular 'Grave acoso a la legionaria sancionada por no desfilar para cuidar a su hija de dos años' cuya autoría se desconoce por la solicitante, la Dirección de Público (www.publico.es), se retracta públicamente manifestando que la fotografía con la imagen de la Teniente que aparece en las mismas, no es la de la Dama Legionaria sancionada".
