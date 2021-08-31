Un niño de 3 años muere en Málaga de un golpe de calor mientras jugaba 

sevillaActualizado:
La autopsia ha confirmado que un niño de tres años murió a consecuencia de un golpe de calor en Málaga y que no hay indicios de criminalidad, según han informado este martes a Efe fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
El menor fue trasladado en una UVI móvil el pasado sábado al Hospital Materno Infantil de la capital malagueña, donde quedó ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) debido al importante deterioro que presentaba.
Durante esa jornada, la provincia malagueña se encontraba en alerta amarilla por terral y altas temperaturas. El pequeño falleció pese a los esfuerzos del personal sanitario de dicho centro a última hora del pasado domingo, según confirmaron fuentes sanitarias.
Según ha podido conocer Diario de Sevilla, el niño estaba jugando con sus hermanos al escondite. La Policía indica que el motivo de la muerte fue que el pequeño se escondió debajo de un coche, se quedó dormido por las altas temperaturas y falleció. Los padres lo encontraron después de la voz de alarma de los niños que jugaban con él y no lo lograron localizar.
Si bien, se está a la espera de que los resultados de la autopsia —que se le practicó en el día de ayer— ratifiquen esta hipótesis.
Una ola de calor azotó este sábado a Málaga con una alerta amarilla por altas temperaturas. Las temperaturas superaron los 40 grados en algunos puntos de la provincia.
