Cortes eléctricos y rescates: el temporal azota el litoral mediterráneo

Cortes eléctricos y rescates: el temporal azota el litoral mediterráneo

El País Valenciá, Catalunya y parte de Aragón siguen sufriendo las consecuencias de una tormenta que ha activado las alertas por inundaciones y ha marcado la jornada por incidentes en el suministro eléctrico y el transporte.

madrid

Actualizado:
  • La tormenta de este sábado en el litoral que afecta a Valencia y Catalunya.

    Biel aliño (efe)

    Tres comunidades se ven afectadas por las lluvias

    La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) ha activado este sábado la alerta naranja en zonas de Aragón, Catalunya y el País Valenciá por el riesgo de lluvias. 

  • La tormenta de este sábado que afecta a Catalunya, la Comunitat Valenciana y Aragón.

    Biel aliño (efe)

    El País Valencià y Catalunya, las más afectadas

    Los chubascos y las tormentas localmente fuertes y persistentes se localizan en el sur de Catalunya y el entorno del País Valencià, aunque las lluvias se extenderán a la mayor parte del resto peninsular y Baleares.

  • La tormenta de este sábado que afecta a Catalunya, la Comunitat Valenciana y Aragón.

    BIEL ALIÑO (efe)

    València sufre las fuertes lluvias y el viento

    La tormenta ha afectado especialmente a la zona oeste del área metropolitana de València con precipitaciones en forma de granizo y vientos cercanos a los 80 kilómetros por hora.

  • La tormenta de este sábado que afecta a Catalunya, la Comunitat Valenciana y Aragón.

    kai forsterling (efe)

    Los rescates se acumulan a lo largo del día

    Los bomberos del Consorcio Provincial de València efectuaron varios rescates de personas atrapadas en vehículos y viviendas, como a un hombre atrapado en un barranco de Torrent que se encontraba sobre el coche en el momento del rescate.

  • La tormenta de este sábado que afecta a Catalunya, la Comunitat Valenciana y Aragón.

    kai forsterling (efe)

    El transporte se ve afectado por el temporal

    El temporal de lluvia y viento está provocando cortes en el servicio de Metro y también el de Cercanías. El aeropuerto de Manises ha cerrado sus pistas ante la gran cantidad de agua acumulada y se han desviado un total de trece vuelos que deberían haber aterrizado en València.

  • La tormenta de este sábado que afecta a Catalunya, la Comunitat Valenciana y Aragón.

    kai forsterling (efe)

    Los incidentes marcan la jornada

    En las últimas horas se han recibido más de trescientas llamadas relacionadas con el temporal, la mayoría en Valencia, en las comarcas de l'Horta Oest y el Camp de Turia, y más de seis mil personas al sur de Tarragona siguen sin suministro eléctrico por las fuertes precipitaciones.

  • Lluvias en Catalunya, Comunitat Valenciana y Aragón.

    MANUEL LORENZO (efe)

    Las inundaciones, también en Ávila

    Por otro lado, las fuertes tormentas de agua y algo de granizo que están descargando desde primera hora de la mañana en Ávila están provocando grandes acumulaciones de agua en distintos puntos de la ciudad.

