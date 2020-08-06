Estás leyendo: DEBATE | Soledad y mayores en tiempos de la Covid-19

DEBATE | Soledad y mayores en tiempos de la Covid-19

La pandemia ha señalado una realidad silenciada en España. Más de dos millones de personas mayores de 65 años viven solas, en una soledad no deseada.

No te pierdas el debate 'Soledad y mayores en tiempos de la covid-19' con Carmen Orte, Mª Teresa Patiño, Carlos Fluixá, Isabel González y Carmen Montón, moderadora del mismo.

Síguelo aquí a partir de las 18:00 horas

