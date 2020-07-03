Estás leyendo: Protestas para paralizar por sexta vez el desahucio de una madre y sus hijos

Desahucios Protestas para paralizar por sexta vez el desahucio de una madre y sus hijos

Integrantes de la Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca se han concentrado a las puertas de la Delegación Territorial de la Junta de Castilla y León para reclamar la paralización del proceso de desahucio de una mujer maltratada y sus hijos.

Imagen de archivo de una pancarta de 'Stop Desahucios'.
EFE

Integrantes de la Plataforma de Afectados por la Hipoteca (PAH) de Zamora se han concentrado este viernes a las puertas de la Delegación Territorial de la Junta de Castilla y León en la capital zamorana para reclamar la sexta paralización del lanzamiento de un proceso de desahucio de una mujer maltratada y sus hijos.

Una docena de miembros de la PAH han mostrado pancartas con mensajes en contra de los desahucios y "por una ley como una casa", y han exigido a la Junta de Castilla y León y al Ayuntamiento de Zamora que ofrezcan una solución habitacional definitiva a esa familia monoparental.

La portavoz de la plataforma, Sandra Almeida, ha recordado que ya han logrado frenar el lanzamiento hasta en cinco ocasiones pero, nada más concluir el estado de alarma, el Juzgado ha fijado para el próximo día 15 la nueva fecha para el desalojo de la vivienda.

La mujer es víctima de malos tratos

La mujer, desempleada, madre de dos niños pequeños y con una sentencia firme como víctima de malos tratos, está a la espera de que se resuelva definitivamente una convocatoria de alquiler social de viviendas en la que tiene una alta puntuación y que le podría obtener una alternativa habitacional.

La representante de la PAH ha explicado que los Servicios Sociales del ayuntamiento han enviado un informe sobre esa alternativa para evitar que se ejecute el lanzamiento, aunque hasta el día programado para él, el miércoles 15, no se conocerá si se lleva a cabo.

La plataforma ha recordado los pronunciamientos del Comité de Derechos, Económicos Sociales y Culturales de la ONU y del Procurador del Común de Castilla y León en contra de desalojar a nadie por motivos económicos sobrevenidos sin una alternativa habitacional digna.

La PAH ha reclamado además un parque público de vivienda de alquiler social para dar solución a casos de este tipo y ha mostrado su disposición a intentar impedir el lanzamiento el día 15.

