Las Fallas no se podrán celebrar en marzo

Los valencianos se quedan, por segundo año consecutivo, sin sus tradicionales ninots. El alcalde de Valencia, Joan Ribó, ha anunciado habrá que esperar a "una situación más conveniente".

Valencia cancela sus fallas de 2021. /EFE

EFE

El alcalde de Valencia, Joan Ribó, ha anunciado este jueves que las próximas fiestas de Fallas no se podrán celebrar en el mes de marzo y que habrá que esperar a "una situación más conveniente".

Preguntado por esta circunstancia, Ribó ha asegurado que al Ayuntamiento "le importa mucho que el mundo fallero siga con su actividad y por eso le quiere ayudar, porque es imprescindible para la continuidad de estas fiestas tan importantes para Valencia y su área metropolitana".

Al respecto, ha explicado que el pasado martes se acordó la constitución de un fondo participado al 50 % por la Generalitat Valenciana, al 30 % por las diputaciones provinciales y al 20 % por los ayuntamientos para apoyar al sector de la fiesta.

Este fondo, según ha explicado a la SER, estaría destinado, entre otros, a compensar al sector de la hostelería, hospedaje, agencias de viaje, espectáculos, artistas falleros, carroceros, flores, indumentaristas u orfebres.

Los dirigentes de la Junta Central Fallera y miembros de las fallas del área metropolitana de Valencia tienen previsto mantener una reunión telemática mañana viernes a las 19 horas con responsables de la Conselleria de Sanidad para analizar el posible escenario al que se enfrenta la fiesta de las Fallas. 

