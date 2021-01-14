Las Fallas no se podrán celebrar en marzo

valenciaActualizado:
El alcalde de Valencia, Joan Ribó, ha anunciado este jueves que las próximas fiestas de Fallas no se podrán celebrar en el mes de marzo y que habrá que esperar a "una situación más conveniente".
Preguntado por esta circunstancia, Ribó ha asegurado que al Ayuntamiento "le importa mucho que el mundo fallero siga con su actividad y por eso le quiere ayudar, porque es imprescindible para la continuidad de estas fiestas tan importantes para Valencia y su área metropolitana".
Al respecto, ha explicado que el pasado martes se acordó la constitución de un fondo participado al 50 % por la Generalitat Valenciana, al 30 % por las diputaciones provinciales y al 20 % por los ayuntamientos para apoyar al sector de la fiesta.
Este fondo, según ha explicado a la SER, estaría destinado, entre otros, a compensar al sector de la hostelería, hospedaje, agencias de viaje, espectáculos, artistas falleros, carroceros, flores, indumentaristas u orfebres.
Los dirigentes de la Junta Central Fallera y miembros de las fallas del área metropolitana de Valencia tienen previsto mantener una reunión telemática mañana viernes a las 19 horas con responsables de la Conselleria de Sanidad para analizar el posible escenario al que se enfrenta la fiesta de las Fallas.
