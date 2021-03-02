Estás leyendo: El Gobierno recurre al Constitucional la ley catalana de fiscalidad

Público
Público

El Gobierno recurre al Constitucional la ley catalana de fiscalidad

Montero ha asegurado que el recurso se presenta ahora para que se cumplan los plazos previstos. 

Consejo de Ministros
La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, este martes en La Moncloa. J. J. Guillén / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

 El Gobierno ha anunciado este martes la interposición de un recurso de inconstitucionalidad contra el artículo 88 de la ley catalana de medidas fiscales, financieras, administrativas y del sector público y de creación del impuesto sobre las instalaciones que inciden en el medio ambiente.

En la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros, Montero ha asegurado que el recurso se presenta ahora -cuando el gobierno catalán está en funciones- para que se cumplan los plazos previstos y que a través de la negociación con la Generalitat se ha evitado recurrir otros seis artículos que a juicio del Ejecutivo eran inconstitucionales.

En concreto, ese artículo cambia el mínimo del contribuyente en el impuesto sobre la renta de las personas físicas, pero el Ejecutivo considera que la Generalitat se excede en sus competencias ya que, de acuerdo con la norma estatal, solamente podría elevar al 10% ese mínimo familiar.

El Gobierno entiende que la Generalitat "se excede en sus competencias" porque crea nuevas categorías que no están permitidas.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público